BergHOFF Ron Vegetable Knife - Black Perspective: front
BergHOFF Ron Vegetable Knife - Black Perspective: left
BergHOFF Ron Vegetable Knife - Black Perspective: right
BergHOFF Ron Vegetable Knife - Black Perspective: top
BergHOFF Ron Vegetable Knife - Black

4.75 inUPC: 0541382104950
Product Details

The Ron 4.75-Inch Black Vegetable Knife is the perfect choice for cutting fruits and vegetables. Choose from black steel knives featuring a titanium and non-stick coating with either contrasting ashwood handles or matching black handles. Or simply don’t choose and mix the two styles. Well balanced with a heavy bolster providing perfect balance for increased control. Handle: 18/10 Stainless Steel Hollow Handle, Blade: Chrome-molybdenum-Vanadium steel with a black layer coating (titanium + non-stick coating).