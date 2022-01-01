Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Seren Side Loading Toaster
1 ctUPC: 0541382107319
Purchase Options
Product Details
This wide side-loading toaster rack allows you to load all types of breads in all shapes or sizes -- baguettes, cibatta, and paninis. It can be used for warming croissants and pastries and for toasting wholesome sandwiches, savoury pastry snacks and sweettreats too. It has a Defrost and Cook Mode and a Reheat function -- perfect for last nights pizza!
Key Features:
- Wide loading toaster rack
- Multi use toasting
- Light intelligent technology
- Thermo regulated for even browning
- Removeable cover that doubles as a serving tray
- 120V, 60Hz, 850W
- Cord length: 36 inches
*THIS INCLUDES TOASTER ONLY*