BergHOFF Seren Side Loading Toaster
BergHOFF Seren Side Loading Toaster Perspective: left
BergHOFF Seren Side Loading Toaster Perspective: top
BergHOFF Seren Side Loading Toaster

1 ctUPC: 0541382107319
This wide side-loading toaster rack allows you to load all types of breads in all shapes or sizes -- baguettes, cibatta, and paninis. It can be used for warming croissants and pastries and for toasting wholesome sandwiches, savoury pastry snacks and sweettreats too. It has a Defrost and Cook Mode and a Reheat function -- perfect for last nights pizza!

Key Features:

  • Wide loading toaster rack
  • Multi use toasting
  • Light intelligent technology
  • Thermo regulated for even browning
  • Removeable cover that doubles as a serving tray
  • 120V, 60Hz, 850W
  • Cord length: 36 inches

*THIS INCLUDES TOASTER ONLY*