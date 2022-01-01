This wide side-loading toaster rack allows you to load all types of breads in all shapes or sizes -- baguettes, cibatta, and paninis. It can be used for warming croissants and pastries and for toasting wholesome sandwiches, savoury pastry snacks and sweettreats too. It has a Defrost and Cook Mode and a Reheat function -- perfect for last nights pizza!

Key Features:

Wide loading toaster rack

Multi use toasting

Light intelligent technology

Thermo regulated for even browning

Removeable cover that doubles as a serving tray

120V, 60Hz, 850W

Cord length: 36 inches

*THIS INCLUDES TOASTER ONLY*