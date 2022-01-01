Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Stainless Steel 5-Ply Covered Deep Skillet
3.2 qtUPC: 0541382105018
Product Details
10-Inch/3.2qt Covered Deep Skillet is made up of Four different materials in 5-layers are arranged in an inventive alliance for evenly spreading the heat. Bottom and body from one seamless unity guaranteeing that the heat spreads very fast from base up to the rim. Cold grip handles offer safety and comfort. 18/10 Stainless Steel.