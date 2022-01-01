Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Stainless Steel BBQ Set
6 pcUPC: 0541382107892
Product Details
Cubo’s 6pc Bar Set allows you to enjoy a relaxed barbeque with family and friends, the best way to spend a summer afternoon or evening. Set contains all the necessary utensils to guarantee your gathering is a hit!
Set includes: small brush, barbecue knife, slotted turner, meat fork, tongs and aluminum carrying case. Matte Finish with a hollow handle made of stainless steel