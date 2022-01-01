If you’re wondering what a crusty loaf of bread, a fluffy sponge cake, a ripe tomato and a thick-skinned melon have in common, you clearly haven’t got your hands on this serrated bread knife with comfortable wooden handle. Without compressing the tender crumb or delicate flesh, the sharp stainless steel blade easily saws through the tougher crust or skin of all these foods and readily produces perfectly even slices for a tasty meal or snack.