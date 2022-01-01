No fuss, pure flavour. That’s what you get when you make freshly brewed coffee or tea with this stylish French press. Thanks to the filter press, your ground coffee or tea leaves release their flavours with a minimum of effort and instantly give you about 3 perfectly brewed cups of your favourite hot beverage. Made from high-quality stainless steel, heat-resistant glass and a soft-grip PP handle, this French press is not only very easy to use but also a breeze to clean.