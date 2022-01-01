Ouro's 11pc cookware for exceptional functionality and bold beauty. Featuring high-polish copper coated stainless steel accents and rose gold handles with ergonomic handles, this line was designed for optimal durability and cooking versatility. Constructed from durable 18/10 stainless steel, BergHOFF's cookware is built to withstand a lifetime of heavy use with a fast, simple cleanup. Ouro also comes induction-ready and guarantees the finest culinary experience. Dishwasher Safe.

Set includes: 6.25 covered saucepan, 8 covered casserole, 10 covered stock pot, 10 covered deep skillet with helper handle, 8 fry pan, 10 fry pan, 10 steamer insert.