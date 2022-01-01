BergHOFF's name is synonymous with quality and class- this cookware set is no exception. Made of durable 18/10 stainless steel with a satin finish, this set is great for all kitchen decor. The 3-layer bottom promotes energy efficiency as it is designed to heat evenly with minimal effort. Works for all cooktops- including induction! Set includes 1.7qt covered saucepan, 1.7qt covered casserole, 2.6qt covered casserole, 3.9qt covered casserole, 6.4qt covered stockpot, and 3 qt covered deep skillet. Made with stainless steel and dishwasher safe!