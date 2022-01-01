A hearty winter goulash or a spicy summer chili, whatever the time of year, this high-quality 18/10 stainless steel casserole helps you to conjure up the most delicious dishes. It’s a match for any kind of stovetop, including induction, and comes with both a multilayered base for a fast and even heat distribution and convenient capacity markings for easy measuring. On top of that, there’s the clear glass lid with integrated steam vent that allows you to keep an eye on your cooking without having to lift the lid, which makes this casserole an especially user-friendly piece of cookware.

8 inch