This stainless steel casserole helps you to tackle a variety of cooking tasks. From boiling broccoli or a batch of potatoes to making a small portion of soup, with this covered casserole it’s a piece of cake! The high-quality stainless steel material ensures an even heat transfer from bottom to rim on any kind of stovetop and is dishwasher proof, so no need to worry about the clean-up. A bonus is that with the help of the clear glass lid you can check on your food without having to take the lid off and letting all the heat and flavors escape.

9.5-inch