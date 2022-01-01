This 8pc knives set includes a carving knife, bread knife, Santoku knife, utility knife, chef's knife, paring knife, and kitchen shears. In addition, the wooden block keeps these knives together and within easy reach. Each piece of cutlery has a triple-riveted handle that is ergonomically designed for a secure grip. Moreover, the stainless carbon steel blades are hand-sharpened for precision slicing. Hand-wash is recommended.