Ergonomic Utensil set comes with - 13.5 serving spoon, 13.5 fork, 13.5 ladle, 12 masher, 14 slotted turner, 14 skimmer, and 13 rack. Display your utensils with mounts that go on the wall or counter top. Made of durable, easy to clean stainless steel. Dishwasher safe.