Cook up breakfast, a stir fry, or some filets in this Comfort 8-Inch Non-Stick Frying Pan. The stainless steel body takes care of the fast and even heat distribution on any kind of stovetop while the high-quality non-stick coating does its bit to ensure an easy food release and an effortless clean-up. This pan is also dishwasher safe, so it makes clean-up a breeze.