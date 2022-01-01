4-pc pressure cooker set, Give fast food a whole new meaning with this set of pressure cookers! It includes a 4 litre and 7 litre stainless steel body, a pressure cover and a glass cover, allowing you to use the pots for regular cooking as well. The cookers have convenient scaling marks inside and can be used on any stovetop, including induction. No need to worry about safety thanks to the quick-release and open-lid regulator, the lid lock and overpressure plug.