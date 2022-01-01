These knives are made of high quality stainless steel and feature stylish stainless steel handles. Easily sharpened and holds their edge well. The handle is safe, high impact, slip resistant as well as antimicrobial and micro-organism safe. The knife is and low temperature resistant and safe to use in the freezer.

Set includes: (7) Santoku knife with holes, (5)Santoku knife grooved, (4 1/2) Santoku knife, (7 x 3 1/2) cleaver.