On the train, in the car, at the office or during a relaxing autumnal stroll, you can always enjoy a sip of your favorite drink with this stainless steel thermal mug. The practical push-to-drink system allows you to easily open and close your mug for a 360° drinking experience while the double-walled construction ensures that your beverage stays hot or cold up to 6 hours. When you’ve finished your drink, you can go for a refill or simply put the mug in the dishwasher for an easy clean-up.