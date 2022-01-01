A steaming hot cup of coffee or a refreshing ice tea whenever and whereever you want? No problem, thanks to this stainless steel thermal mug. Whenever you feel like having a sip, just use the push-to-drink system and quench your thirst! The insulated mug keeps your beverage hot or cold up to 6 hours! Made from 18/10 double walled stainless steel, it is designed to have 360 degree drinking range and is even dishwasher safe!