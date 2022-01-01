Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
BergHOFF Stainless Steel Whistling Kettle
2.6 qtUPC: 0541382107881
Purchase Options
Product Details
With its generous 2.6qt capacity this stainless steel whistling kettle is the perfect accessory to help you prepare countless cups of tea or coffee. It’s suitable for any kind of stovetop, including induction and features a practical lid that simplifies filling and cleaning. As soon as the kettle has whistled, just grab the ergonomic soft-touch handle and easily pour yourself a nice hot cuppa!