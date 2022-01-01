A sweet apple crumble, a hearty gratin Dauphinois or a vegetarian lasagna, your dishes will turn out perfect time and again in this rectangular baking dish. The high-quality stoneware ensures an even heat distribution, so your food always heats throughout and browns evenly while the convenient handles on the side ensure easy lifting in and out of the oven. Once you've enjoyed those delicious creations, the baking dish can go straight in the dishwasher for an easy clean-up.

Dimensions:10.75 x 6.75 in