The Covered bowl offers a variety of cooking options. The Steamer insert acts as a steamer to enjoy all the benefits of steamed fish, vegetables or poultry inside your own stockpot or deep skillet. The Tajine's conical shape makes a uniquely moist, hot cooking environment for the dish being cooked. As the food cooks, steam rises into the cone, condenses, and then trickles down the sides back into the dish. Oven, microwave and dishwasher safe but do not use directly on stovetop.

Includes: 9.75 Inch Covered bowl, 9.75 Inch Steamer Insert, 11.5 Inch Tajine Cover