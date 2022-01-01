This quality baster by BergHOFF was crafted from surgical-grade stainless steel for long-lasting use. The all-in-one set comes with a cleaning brush for those hard to reach spots and a bulb that removes easily, making clean up a breeze. Use the stainless needle for tenderizing and adding flavor to meats and poultry or the bulb applicator for maintaining moisture in your meals. Ideal for roasting, barbequing, or smoking cooking methods.