BergHOFF Studio Kitchen Tool Set
23 pcUPC: 0541382101986
Purchase Options
Product Details
Perfect for master chefs, and those still trying to figure out the cooking thing, this 23-piece BergHOFF kitchen tool set prepares you for any meal venture. These kitchen necessities are made from bamboo, nylon, or stainless steel, and vary from slotted spoons to cake servers and tongs to measuring cups. Plus, for easy storage and a tidy kitchen, all the pieces fit nicely in the provided tub.
Includes:
- 11.75 Inch Bamboo Tongs
- 11.75 Inch Bamboo Salad Fork
- 11.75 Inch Bamboo Salad Spoon
- 11.75 Inch Bamboo Slotted Spoon
- 11.75 Inch Bamboo Fork
- 12 Inch Bamboo Slotted Turner
- 12 Inch Bamboo Turner
- 12 Inch Bamboo Basting Brush
- 10 Inch Stainless Steel Whisk
- 5.5 Inch Tub
- 12.5 Inch Nylon Slotted Turner
- 11.75 Inch Nylon Large Slotted Turner
- 11.75 Inch Nylon Soup Ladle
- 12.25 Inch Nylon Solid Spoon
- 12.25 Inch Nylon Slotted Spoon
- 11.75 Inch Nylon Spaghetti Server
- 12.5 Inch Nylon Skimmer
- 12.5 Inch Nylon Cake Server
- 1/8 Cup Measuring Cup
- 1/4 Cup Measuring Cup
- 1/3 Cup Measuring Cup
- 1/2 Cup Measuring Cup
- 1 Cup Measuring Cup