Perfect for master chefs, and those still trying to figure out the cooking thing, this 23-piece BergHOFF kitchen tool set prepares you for any meal venture. These kitchen necessities are made from bamboo, nylon, or stainless steel, and vary from slotted spoons to cake servers and tongs to measuring cups. Plus, for easy storage and a tidy kitchen, all the pieces fit nicely in the provided tub.

