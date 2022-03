Protect not only yourself, but your kitchen from splatters - the BergHOFF silicone splatter screen is an ideal staple for any kitchen. Not only does it allow for steam and air to release while cooking, but you can also drain, strain, and rinse foods from your pots, bowls, and pans! Stay-cool non-slip grip handle, for effortless control. 13 inch diameter fits most pots and pans.