Thanks to the social grill, guests gather at the table to participate in a real social happening with the stylish grill as a centerpiece. Each guests is able to grill their own food exactly how they like it – and all while chatting away around the Social Grill! To make it even more versatile, this grill is the absolute outdoor companion: take it to the beach, to a picnic spot, enjoy it on a boat… The convenient carrying strap holds all the elements in place allowing the grill to be taken to any outdoor location. Set up in no time and ready for grilling in an instant thanks to the adjustable airflow.