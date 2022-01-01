Indispensable for holiday meals or when entertaining, this high-powered countertop induction stove heats faster and uses less electricity than a traditional stovetop. Guaranteeing safety first, the range does not generate heat and turns off automatically if non-induction ready cookware is detected on the surface, plus it has non-skid feet and shatter-resistant tempered glass for added protection. Power: 1600 Watt, stages 1-10, Temperature: 150 - 450 F, 120V, 60 Hz.