Beringer Founders’ Estate Cabernet Sauvignon is sourced from some of California’s most renowned and emerging appellations. More than half of the vineyards are in Lodi and the California Delta, which produce grapes of great intensity and flavor. The rest of the blend comes from coastal vineyards that are bathed in sunshine during the day and cooled by the marine layer at night, ensuring even and steady ripening of the grapes. The combination of these regions offers a wine that is complex and balanced.

Beringer Founders’ Estate honors the pioneering sense of discovery that brought founding brothers Jacob and Frederick Beringer to California with dreams of crafting fine wine and led them to found Beringer Vineyards in 1876. Today the Beringer Founders’ Estate line of wines offer concentrated expressions of the most popular varietals, steeped in quality that comes from Beringer’s history of crafting great wines from all over California for more than 140 vintages.