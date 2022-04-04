Beringer Main & Vine Cabernet Sauvignon is full of jammy black fruit flavors that make this wine enticing from the first sip. The sweet vanilla and richness of the oak flavors blend seamlessly into the wine, offering just a hint of spice. Easy-to-drink and satisfying, this wine is well-suited to a variety of occasions.

Find Beringer Main & Vine at the end of Main Street, where the shops slowly fade into California vineyards, and wine country begins. Main & Vine is a wine where time-honored values blend seamlessly with generations of winemaking craftmanship to create one of America's favorite wine brands. But Main & Vine is more than a wine. It's anyplace friends and family gather for the simple joy of being together to cherish life's moments. And nothing brings us together like creating shared memories over a glass of wine.