An immediately pleasing wine, this Chardonnay is an enticing blend of ripe stone fruit and vivid citrus flavors. The bright citrus perfectly offsets the honeyed apricot, culminating in a smooth, delicious wine with a lasting finish. It is a wonderfully approachable and refreshing wine, full of lush fruit flavors and aromas that conjure up the bounty and sunshine of California.

Find Beringer Main & Vine at the end of Main Street, where the shops slowly fade into California vineyards, and wine country begins. Main & Vine is a wine where time-honored values blend seamlessly with generations of winemaking craftmanship to create one of America's favorite wine brands. But Main & Vine is more than a wine. It's anyplace friends and family gather for the simple joy of being together to cherish life's moments. And nothing brings us together like creating shared memories over a glass of wine.