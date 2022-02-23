Beringer Main & Vine Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Beringer Main & Vine Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Beringer Main & Vine Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Beringer Main & Vine Chardonnay White Wine

750 mLUPC: 0008981900171
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 3

Product Details

An immediately pleasing wine, this Chardonnay is an enticing blend of ripe stone fruit and vivid citrus flavors. The bright citrus perfectly offsets the honeyed apricot, culminating in a smooth, delicious wine with a lasting finish. It is a wonderfully approachable and refreshing wine, full of lush fruit flavors and aromas that conjure up the bounty and sunshine of California.

Find Beringer Main & Vine at the end of Main Street, where the shops slowly fade into California vineyards, and wine country begins. Main & Vine is a wine where time-honored values blend seamlessly with generations of winemaking craftmanship to create one of America's favorite wine brands. But Main & Vine is more than a wine. It's anyplace friends and family gather for the simple joy of being together to cherish life's moments. And nothing brings us together like creating shared memories over a glass of wine.

  • 100+ gold medals won by Beringer
  • 750 mL bottle
  • 13.5% alcohol by volume

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories123.48
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium7.35mg
Total Carbohydrate3.18g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1.41g
Protein0.1g
Calcium0mg1.02%
Iron0mg2.21%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
100% , from : Chardonnay Grapes

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More