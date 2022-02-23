Beringer Main & Vine Chardonnay White Wine
An immediately pleasing wine, this Chardonnay is an enticing blend of ripe stone fruit and vivid citrus flavors. The bright citrus perfectly offsets the honeyed apricot, culminating in a smooth, delicious wine with a lasting finish. It is a wonderfully approachable and refreshing wine, full of lush fruit flavors and aromas that conjure up the bounty and sunshine of California.
Find Beringer Main & Vine at the end of Main Street, where the shops slowly fade into California vineyards, and wine country begins. Main & Vine is a wine where time-honored values blend seamlessly with generations of winemaking craftmanship to create one of America's favorite wine brands. But Main & Vine is more than a wine. It's anyplace friends and family gather for the simple joy of being together to cherish life's moments. And nothing brings us together like creating shared memories over a glass of wine.
- 100+ gold medals won by Beringer
- 750 mL bottle
- 13.5% alcohol by volume
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
100% , from : Chardonnay Grapes
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
