Beringer’s Pinot Grigio has a refreshing bite of juicy white peach and citrus, finishing with a flinty minerality. It pairs well with the hot days and warm nights of summer – as a pre-dinner sipper or with fresh salads and grilled chicken.

Find Beringer Main & Vine at the end of Main Street, where the shops slowly fade into California vineyards, and wine country begins. Main & Vine is a wine where time-honored values blend seamlessly with generations of winemaking craftmanship to create one of America's favorite wine brands. But Main & Vine is more than a wine. It's anyplace friends and family gather for the simple joy of being together to cherish life's moments. And nothing brings us together like creating shared memories over a glass of wine.