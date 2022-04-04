Beringer Main & Vine White Zinfandel Pink Wine Perspective: front
Beringer Main & Vine White Zinfandel Pink Wine Perspective: back
Beringer Main & Vine White Zinfandel Pink Wine Perspective: left
Beringer Main & Vine White Zinfandel Pink Wine

750 mLUPC: 0008981900652
Located in AISLE 2

Product Details

In making Beringer’s White Zinfandel, the focus is to highlight the fresh red berry, citrus and melon aromas and flavors, and round them out with subtle hints of nutmeg and clove. The wine has a youthful exuberance that is enjoyable as a sipper on its own, or with a variety of dishes.

Find Beringer Main & Vine at the end of Main Street, where the shops slowly fade into California vineyards, and wine country begins. Main & Vine is a wine where time-honored values blend seamlessly with generations of winemaking craftmanship to create one of America's favorite wine brands. But Main & Vine is more than a wine. It's anyplace friends and family gather for the simple joy of being together to cherish life's moments. And nothing brings us together like creating shared memories over a glass of wine.

  • 100+ gold medals won by Beringer
  • 750 mL bottle
  • 13.5% alcohol by volume

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories125.74
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium7.58mg
Total Carbohydrate5.76g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar5.76g
Protein0.55g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Wine

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

