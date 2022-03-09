Fizzy and refreshing, Berocca gives you extra support to help you stay on top of your game every day.* The Berocca® brand is trusted in over 70 countries. In the U.S., it supports mental sharpness with caffeine and Guarana—a rainforest berry that natives used as an herbal caffeine source—and physical energy with key vitamins, including Thiamin (B1), Riboflavin (B2), Niacin (B3), Pantothenic Acid (B5), Vitamin B6, and Vitamin B12 that help convert food to fuel.* It also provides other key nutrients like Vitamin C, magnesium, zinc, and more. When you need a pick-me-up, Berocca® is your sugar-free alternative to that extra cup of coffee. It’s portably designed for easy use when you’re on your way to the gym, a meeting, or to pick up the kids. To enjoy, simply drop, fizz, and drink—its effervescent tablets are deliciously dissolvable in water.

Supports mental sharpness (caffeine and Guarana) and physical energy (B-Vitamins to help convert food to fuel)*

ZERO sugar per serving

Fizzy and dissolvable in water

Contains 11 essential vitamins and minerals

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.