Berries - Blackberries
6 ozUPC: 0003338324000
Product Details
Bursting with flavor and color, fresh blackberries have a refreshing sweet-tart taste that is stacked with antioxidants and many vitamins and minerals. This versatile berry is perfect as a stand-alone snack and just as ideal in salads, marinades, breakfasts and desserts.
- Gluten-free, Paleo, and keto friendly
- Great for snacking, sweet and savory recipes, and freezing for future consumption
- Blackberries are nature's sweet-tarts - sweet in nature and mildly tart
- Pairs well with: stinky (yet delicious) cheeses, nuts, chocolate, mustards, citrus, and bold wines
- Keep refrigerated and gently wash with cool tap water right before eating
- When cooked, blackberries flavor opens up into a sweet, smooth and harmonious taste
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (72 g)
Amount per serving
Calories31
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.35g0.45%
Saturated Fat0.01g0.05%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.202g
Monounsaturated Fat0.034g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0.72mg0.03%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.55%
Dietary Fiber3.8g13.57%
Sugar3.514g
Protein1.001g
Calcium21mg2%
Copper0.12mg15%
Iron0.45mg2%
Magnesium14mg4%
Manganese0.47mg20%
Niacin0.47mg2%
Phosphorus16mg2%
Potassium117mg2%
Riboflavin0.02mg2%
Thiamin0.01mg0%
Vitamin A154Number of International Units15%
Vitamin C15mg15%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin E1.3Number of International Units8%
Vitamin K14mcg10%
Zinc0.38mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Blackberries
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More