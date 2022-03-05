Bursting with flavor and color, fresh blackberries have a refreshing sweet-tart taste that is stacked with antioxidants and many vitamins and minerals. This versatile berry is perfect as a stand-alone snack and just as ideal in salads, marinades, breakfasts and desserts.

Gluten-free, Paleo, and keto friendly

Great for snacking, sweet and savory recipes, and freezing for future consumption

Blackberries are nature's sweet-tarts - sweet in nature and mildly tart

Pairs well with: stinky (yet delicious) cheeses, nuts, chocolate, mustards, citrus, and bold wines

Keep refrigerated and gently wash with cool tap water right before eating

When cooked, blackberries flavor opens up into a sweet, smooth and harmonious taste