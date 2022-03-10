Hover to Zoom
Bertolli Cooking Olive Oil
25.36 fl ozUPC: 0004179022106
Product Details
Bertolli® Olive Oil Light Taste is versatile enough to be used in almost every cooking occasion. With a golden hue and mild flavor, it’s perfect for roasting and grilling, and for use in stews, soups, and sauces.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g21.54%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Olive Oil - Composed of Refined Olive Oils and Virgin Olive Oils
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
