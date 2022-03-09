Hover to Zoom
Bertolli Extra Light Taste Olive Oil
1.5 LUPC: 0004179000435
Product Details
For the benefits of olive oil without the taste, substitute Bertolli® Extra Light Tasting Olive Oil for butter, shortening, and other vegetable oils. It’s ideal for high-heat cooking like baking, frying, and sautéing.
- Smoke Point: 410° F / 210°C
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g21.54%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Olive Oil - Composed of Refined Olive Oils and Virgin Olive Oils
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
