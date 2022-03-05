Hover to Zoom
Bertolli® Gourmet Extra Virgin Olive Oil
16.9 fl ozUPC: 0004179060263
Product Details
Premium blend with aromas of green olives, tomato and artichoke.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
33.0 About servings per container
Serving size15 ml
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g18%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Extra virgin olive oil
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
