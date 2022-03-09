Bertolli Rich Taste Extra Virgin Olive Oil Perspective: front
Bertolli Rich Taste Extra Virgin Olive Oil Perspective: back
Bertolli Rich Taste Extra Virgin Olive Oil Perspective: left
Bertolli Rich Taste Extra Virgin Olive Oil Perspective: right
Bertolli Rich Taste Extra Virgin Olive Oil

101.44 fl ozUPC: 0004179000240
Product Details

This quality blend of extra virgin olive oils is “cold pressed” for a naturally full-bodied fruity flavor. Use straight from the bottle on salads, pasta, marinades, soups, and sauces, or to make a delectable dip.

  • Smoke Point: 392° F/200°C

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g21.54%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More