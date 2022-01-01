Bessie's Beef 'n Noodles Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Bessie's Beef 'n Noodles Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Bessie's Beef 'n Noodles Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Bessie's Beef 'n Noodles

16 ozUPC: 0085453900305
Purchase Options

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
3.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories152
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.6g6%
Saturated Fat0.8g4%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol99.4mg33%
Sodium697.2mg29%
Total Carbohydrate24.6g8%
Dietary Fiber1.1g4%
Sugar0.8g
Protein5.2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
: ( Egg Noodles ) Unbleached Unbromated All Purpose Flour , Egg Yolks , Eggs , Water , Salt , Onion Powder , Sugar and Other Spices , Canola Oil and Turmeric . ( Beef Broth ) Roasted Beef and Beef Stock , Salt , Sugar , Natural Flavors , Tomato Paste . 2% Or Less Of : Water , Potato Starch , Sunflower Oil , Soy Sauce ( Water , Soybeans , Salt ) , Yeast Extract , Corn Oil , Beef Fat , Soybean Oil and Lactic Acid . Beef , Butter and Spices .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More