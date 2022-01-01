Ingredients

: ( Egg Noodles ) Unbleached Unbromated All Purpose Flour , Egg Yolks , Eggs , Water , Salt , Onion Powder , Sugar and Other Spices , Canola Oil and Turmeric . ( Beef Broth ) Roasted Beef and Beef Stock , Salt , Sugar , Natural Flavors , Tomato Paste . 2% Or Less Of : Water , Potato Starch , Sunflower Oil , Soy Sauce ( Water , Soybeans , Salt ) , Yeast Extract , Corn Oil , Beef Fat , Soybean Oil and Lactic Acid . Beef , Butter and Spices .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More