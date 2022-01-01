Bessie's Chicken 'n Noodles Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Bessie's Chicken 'n Noodles

28 ozUPC: 0085453900306
Purchase Options

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
3.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories280
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Cholesterol200mg67%
Sodium1160mg48%
Total Carbohydrate50g17%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar2g
Protein10g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
( Egg Noodles ) Unbleached Unbromated All Purpose Flour , Egg Yolks , Eggs , Water , Salt , Onion Powder , Sugar and Other Spices , Canola Oil and Turmeric . ( Chicken Broth ) Chicken Meat and Chicken Broth ( Water , Chicken Broth ) Salt , Chicken Fat , Sugar , Dried Whey , Corn Oil , Less Than 2% Of : Flavors , Potato Starch , Natural Extractive Of : Turmeric and Annatto . Chicken and Butter .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More