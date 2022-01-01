Hover to Zoom
Bessie's Egg Noodles
16 ozUPC: 0085453900300
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories407.6
% Daily value*
Total Fat11.1g17%
Saturated Fat3.8g19%
Cholesterol486.9mg162%
Sodium65.4mg3%
Total Carbohydrate60.3g20%
Dietary Fiber2.2g9%
Sugar0.1g
Protein16.7g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Egg Noodles ( Unbleached Flour , Egg Yolks , Eggs , Water , Salt , Onion Powder , Sugar and Other Spices and Canola Oil ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
