Hover to Zoom
Better Life 2AM Miracle Nursery Cleaner
16 ozUPC: 0089545400207
Purchase Options
Product Details
Deodorizes Finally a safe nursery cleaner made for: Cribs, changing tables & pads, car seats, highchair, diaper pails, toys, walls and mattresses. Pre-spotter for clothes, bibs, sheets & cloth diapers removes odor too!
Scent Naturally scented using only essential oils of Chamomile and Lavender.
People Baby and pet safe. Free of common skin and respiratory irritants. Gluten-free.
Performance Takes on anything your wee one dishes out. Perfect for the 3 Ps (poop, pee and puke).
- Green Nursery Cleaner
- Safely Cleans And Deodorizes
- Great for Pet Clean Ups!