Deodorizes Finally a safe nursery cleaner made for: Cribs, changing tables & pads, car seats, highchair, diaper pails, toys, walls and mattresses. Pre-spotter for clothes, bibs, sheets & cloth diapers removes odor too!

Scent Naturally scented using only essential oils of Chamomile and Lavender.

People Baby and pet safe. Free of common skin and respiratory irritants. Gluten-free.

Performance Takes on anything your wee one dishes out. Perfect for the 3 Ps (poop, pee and puke).

  • Green Nursery Cleaner
  • Safely Cleans And Deodorizes
  • Great for Pet Clean Ups!