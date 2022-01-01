Leave your dishes sparkling clean. Packed with plant-based ingredients and odor-removing power, this Better Life Natural Dishwasher Detergent Gel is perfect for blasting stains away. Featuring all-natural ingredients, this quality dish cleaner offers a powerful clean while being gentle on the planet. Great for rinsing leftovers on pans, glasses, and utensils, this 30-ounce solution can be used to clean up to 60 dish loads. Simply shake the bottle and squirt 1 tablespoon of automatic dishwasher's detergent cup and say goodbye to stubborn stuck-on food. This ultra-concentrated, crumb-crushing gel leaves no cloudiness or film residue behind. This cleaning product in the Better Life collection is cruelty-free and is never tested on animals. Though unscented, this solution releases filth from surfaces and naturally neutralizes unwanted aromas. This color-safe cleaner leaves out harsh chemicals like phosphate, bleach, preservatives, and dyes. For even more assurance, Better Life provides a full list of sources and ingredients for this detergent. Welcome dazzling, beautiful dishes to your kitchen. Put crumbs in their place with the Better Life Natural Dishwasher Detergent Gel.