For When Life Hands You Lemons

Better Life''s natural, sulfate-free soap with aloe and vitamin E gently cleanses and nourishes skin. Formulated to protect skin and the planet, our hypoallergenic soap is biodegradable, kind to waterways, and safe for marine life, so you feel good inside and out.

Botanical Extracts From grapefruit, lemon, lime, orange, peppermint, and spearmint.