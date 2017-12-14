Hover to Zoom
Better Life Cleaning Wipes Clary Sage & Citrus
70 WipesUPC: 0089545400255
With every spray, pour, and pump, Better Life proves that the world''s most powerful cleaners can be safe for kids, pets and the planet. When the playroom, kitchen, or car needs a quick cleanup, our natural all-purpose wipes cut through grease and grime like nobody''s business.
A non-toxic friendship
100% plant-derived cleaning agents
From soap bark, coconut and corn
100% natural scent
Extracts of clary sage, lemon and orange
NO alcohol, ethers, petroleum solvents, synthetic fragrances, dyes, parabens, ethoxylates, SLS (sodium lauryl sulfates), or SLES. No harsh chemical residue. Just the good stuff.