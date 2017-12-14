With every spray, pour, and pump, Better Life proves that the world''s most powerful cleaners can be safe for kids, pets and the planet. When the playroom, kitchen, or car needs a quick cleanup, our natural all-purpose wipes cut through grease and grime like nobody''s business.

A non-toxic friendship

100% plant-derived cleaning agents

From soap bark, coconut and corn

100% natural scent

Extracts of clary sage, lemon and orange

NO alcohol, ethers, petroleum solvents, synthetic fragrances, dyes, parabens, ethoxylates, SLS (sodium lauryl sulfates), or SLES. No harsh chemical residue. Just the good stuff.