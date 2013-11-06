With every spray, pour, and pump, Better Life proves that the world's most powerful cleaners can be safe for kids, pets, and the planet. Our natural window and glass cleaner kicks fingerprints, greasy smudges, rain spots, and dirt to the curb without streaks or stinging scents. After all, a clear view goes better with a breath of fresh air.

100% Plant-Derived Cleaning Agents.

From Corn, Coconut, And Palm Kernel

No Ammonia, Alcohol, Ethers, Petroleum Solvents, Synthetic Fragrances, Dyes, Parabens, Ethoxylates, SLS (Sodium Lauryl Sulfates), Or SLES

No Harsh Chemical Residue

Made With Solar Energy

Streak Free

Ammonia Free

Cruelty Free

Made In The USA