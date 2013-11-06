Hover to Zoom
Better Life Glass Cleaner
32 fl ozUPC: 0089545400201
Product Details
With every spray, pour, and pump, Better Life proves that the world's most powerful cleaners can be safe for kids, pets, and the planet. Our natural window and glass cleaner kicks fingerprints, greasy smudges, rain spots, and dirt to the curb without streaks or stinging scents. After all, a clear view goes better with a breath of fresh air.
- 100% Plant-Derived Cleaning Agents.
- From Corn, Coconut, And Palm Kernel
- No Ammonia, Alcohol, Ethers, Petroleum Solvents, Synthetic Fragrances, Dyes, Parabens, Ethoxylates, SLS (Sodium Lauryl Sulfates), Or SLES
- No Harsh Chemical Residue
- Made With Solar Energy
- Streak Free
- Ammonia Free
- Cruelty Free
- Made In The USA