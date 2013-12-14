Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Better Life Granite and Stone Cleaner
16 ozUPC: 0089545400210
Purchase Options
Product Details
With every spray, pour, and pump, Better Left provides that the world's most powerful cleaners can be safe for kids, pets, and the planet. Our natural granite and stone cleaner can be used daily to brighten and protect countertops, tables, and vanities, leaving behind a streak-free shine - and nothing more.
- 100% Plant-Derived Cleaning Agents
- 100% Natural Scent
- From Soy, Coconut And Corn
- Extracts Of Pomegranate, Grapefruit Peel, Bergamot, Lavender, Apple, Pear, Orange, Rose And Pineapple
- Naturally Stunning
- Streak-Free Shine
- Cruelty Free
- Made In The USA