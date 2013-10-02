Hover to Zoom
Better Life Lemon Mint Dish Soap
22 fl ozUPC: 0089545400216
Better Life's natural dish soap puts the hurt on grease without sulfates, keeping your hands happy. Discover how pure plant power equals easy rinsing without residue. Contains extracts of bergamot, lemon, lemongrass, peppermint, and grapefruit. NO SLS (sodium lauryl sulfates), SLES, ethoxylates, petroleum solvents, synthetic fragrances, dyes, parabens, or triclosan. No harsh chemical residue. Just the good stuff.
- 100% Natural Scent
- 100% Plant-Derived Cleaning Agents
- Sulfate-Free
- Grease-Kicking
- Safer For The Mess Makers (Not The Mess)
- Non-Toxic
- Cruelty Free