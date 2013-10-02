Better Life's natural dish soap puts the hurt on grease without sulfates, keeping your hands happy. Discover how pure plant power equals easy rinsing without residue. Contains extracts of bergamot, lemon, lemongrass, peppermint, and grapefruit. NO SLS (sodium lauryl sulfates), SLES, ethoxylates, petroleum solvents, synthetic fragrances, dyes, parabens, or triclosan. No harsh chemical residue. Just the good stuff.

100% Natural Scent

100% Plant-Derived Cleaning Agents

Sulfate-Free

Grease-Kicking

Safer For The Mess Makers (Not The Mess)

Non-Toxic

Cruelty Free