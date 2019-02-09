Hover to Zoom
Better Life Naturally Harvest-Healthy Produce Wash Basil Lemon
16 fl ozUPC: 0089545400248
Food For Thought
With every spray, pour and pump, Better Life proves that the world''s most powerful cleaners can be safe for kids, pets, and the planet. Our natural produce wash rids your kitchen of filmy grapes, gritty spinach, and waxy apples, removing residue with a powerful blend of citrus extracts.
A non-toxic friendship
100% plant-derived cleaning agents
From soap bark and organic vinegar
100% natural scent
Extracts of basil and lemon
NO alcohol, ethers, petroleum solvents, synthetic fragrances, dyes, parabens, ethoxylates, SLS (sodium lauryl sulfates), or SLES. No harsh chemical residue. Just the good stuff.