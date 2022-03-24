Give Stains The Brush-Off:

With every spray, pour, and pump, Better Life proves that the world''s most powerful cleaners can be safe around kids and pets, and kinder to the planet. Our gel toilet bowl cleaner makes your nastiest household chore a little nicer, removing rings and banishing buildup faster than you can say "Who left the seat up?"

A Non-Toxic Friendship

Plant-derived cleaning agents

From coconut, corn and citrus (really!)

No chlorine

No bleach

No petroleum solvents

No Synthetic fragrances

No dyes

No phosphates

Non. Never. Nope!

Just the good stuff.