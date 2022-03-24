Hover to Zoom
Better Life Naturally Throne-Tidying Toilet Bowl Cleaner Tea Tree & Peppermintl
24 fl ozUPC: 0089545400264
Purchase Options
Product Details
Give Stains The Brush-Off:
With every spray, pour, and pump, Better Life proves that the world''s most powerful cleaners can be safe around kids and pets, and kinder to the planet. Our gel toilet bowl cleaner makes your nastiest household chore a little nicer, removing rings and banishing buildup faster than you can say "Who left the seat up?"
A Non-Toxic Friendship
Plant-derived cleaning agents
From coconut, corn and citrus (really!)
No chlorine
No bleach
No petroleum solvents
No Synthetic fragrances
No dyes
No phosphates
Non. Never. Nope!
Just the good stuff.