With every spray, pour and pump, Better Life proves that the world's most powerful cleaners can be sage for kids, pets and the planet. Our ready-to-use floor cleaner with grapefruit, peppermint and bergamot extracts cleans and restores natural shine without fumes or fuss.

100% Plant-Derived Cleaning Agents

100% Natural Scent

Naturally Dirt-Destroying Floor Cleaner

From Corn And Coconut

Extracts Of Peppermint Leaves, Lemon, Spearmint Leaves, Orange, Mandarin Orange, Grapefruit, Cardamom, Lime, Bergamot, And Tangerine.

No Alcohol, Ethers, Petroleum Solvents, Synthetic Fragrances, Dyes, Parabens, Ethoxylates, SLS (Sodium Lauryl Sulfates), Or SLES

No Harsh Chemical Residue