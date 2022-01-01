Hover to Zoom
Better Life Simply Floored Floor Cleaner
32 fl ozUPC: 0089545400205
Purchase Options
Product Details
With every spray, pour and pump, Better Life proves that the world's most powerful cleaners can be sage for kids, pets and the planet. Our ready-to-use floor cleaner with grapefruit, peppermint and bergamot extracts cleans and restores natural shine without fumes or fuss.
- 100% Plant-Derived Cleaning Agents
- 100% Natural Scent
- Naturally Dirt-Destroying Floor Cleaner
- From Corn And Coconut
- Extracts Of Peppermint Leaves, Lemon, Spearmint Leaves, Orange, Mandarin Orange, Grapefruit, Cardamom, Lime, Bergamot, And Tangerine.
- No Alcohol, Ethers, Petroleum Solvents, Synthetic Fragrances, Dyes, Parabens, Ethoxylates, SLS (Sodium Lauryl Sulfates), Or SLES
- No Harsh Chemical Residue