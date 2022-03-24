Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Better Life Stain and Odor Eliminator
16 fl ozUPC: 0089545400244
Purchase Options
Product Details
With every spray, pour, and pump, Better Life proves that the world's most powerful cleaners can be safe for kids, pets, and the planet. Our color-safe stain and odor eliminator puts spots and smells in their place, releasing dirt and naturally neutralizing unwanted aromas. It's the best of clean for the worst of times. 100% plant-derived cleaning agents from soy, soap bark, coconut, and corn.
- 100% Natural Scent
- Safer For The Mess Makers (Not The Mess)
- Naturally Stain-Slapping
- Color Safe