With every spray, pour, and pump, Better Life proves that the world's most powerful cleaners can be safe for kids, pets, and the planet. Our color-safe stain and odor eliminator puts spots and smells in their place, releasing dirt and naturally neutralizing unwanted aromas. It's the best of clean for the worst of times. 100% plant-derived cleaning agents from soy, soap bark, coconut, and corn.

100% Natural Scent

Safer For The Mess Makers (Not The Mess)

Naturally Stain-Slapping

Color Safe